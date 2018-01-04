New York Red Bulls 2018 Red Jersey Unveiled

The 2018 New York Red Bulls ‘Red Jersey’ by adidas was unveiled on January 1 in New York City. The red jersey with white details celebrates the club’s loyal fan base and celebrates the Big Apple.

The jersey includes subtle stripes and square panels that are intended to emulate the bridges and buildings of the city. A EQT v-neck give the jersey a modern look with the drop-hem fit perfect for both the field and the street.

The club logo is featured in a textured TPR fabric, accompanied by the adidas and Red Bull logos.

White shorts and red socks complete the new 2018/19 secondary kit for the Red Bulls.

“Our priority is delivering the best experience to our loyal fan base,” said Marc de Grandpre, Red Bulls General Manager. “This kit illustrates the collective voice of the Red Bulls’ faithful and is an example of our club listening and giving back to the best supporters in MLS.”

Shop for New York Red Bulls gear at World Soccer Shop.