New York City FC Partners with PLAYR SmartCoach system

After announcing their partnership today with PLAYR, the GPS tracking system, New York City FC will look to elevate their game to new heights through precise and measurable data.

The latest in wearable technology from Catapult Sports, the PLAYR system has already been adopted by the likes of Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, and LA Galaxy. This groundbreaking, FIFA approved device works through a PLAYR SmartPod that measures up to 1,250 movements per second to show total distance ran, top speed, number of sprints and sprint distance. The system then analyzes the data to provide additional recovery and nutrition assistance as well as a heat map and position based comparisons.

In addition to their partnership this MLS club, PLAYR will expand its reach to the NYCFC academy teams and youth tournaments in the New York market.

After the announcement, NYCFC Sporting Director, Claudio Reyna said, “Our new partnership with PLAYR allows us to further utilize market-leading technology and sports science educational tools to inspire players and to maximize potential on and off the pitch. This is the same philosophy we use with our first team.”

Benoit Simeray, CEO of PLAYR, then reflected that statement by saying, “Our mission at PLAYR is to revolutionize match day preparation for every soccer player around the world. Based on over 10 years of experience in the elite market with Catapult Sports, PLAYR now gives aspiring players exclusive stats, insights and advice that have previously only been available to professional coaches in order to improve their performances on and off the pitch.”

