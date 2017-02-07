New York City FC Launch 2017 Home Jersey

New York City FC and adidas Soccer have unveiled the 2017 home jersey for the club’s third season in MLS. The jersey was revealed in a video in which a young fan’s dream comes true when he gets to swap shirts with Italian maestro Andrea Pirlo.

The new NYCFC home jersey is inspired by New York City and the pride of its inhabitants, featuring the club’s sky blue in heather fabric with navy and orange detailing. The New York flag is presented as the jocktag on the jersey’s hem, while the city’s five boroughs are placed on the inner neck tape.

“I am honored to put on this new jersey because it represents my new home, New York City. I am excited whenever I play in the City’s colors in front of all of our amazing fans at Yankee Stadium,” said Designated Player Andrea Pirlo. “It was fun to do a video shoot with one of our young supporters. Our fans are the most important part of our Club and we want them to continue to be part of everything we do.”

The jersey, the 2nd home jersey design in the club’s history, will make its on-field debut in a pre-season friendly against CS Emelec in Ecuador tomorrow, February 8 and take to the field in MLS action for the first time against Orlando City SC in the opener on March 5.

New York City FC Home Jersey will be soon available to shop at World Soccer Shop.