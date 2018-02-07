New York City FC 2018/19 Away Jersey Launched

New York City FC of Major League Soccer and adidas have unveiled a new away jersey. The city’s skyscraper backdrop and nickname, “The Concrete Jungle” serves as the inspiration for the club representing the Five Boroughs.

A drab gray palette is met with sky blue trim for this NYCFC away jersey. On the neck, the rounded collar has an overlap. Adidas three-stripe trim is placed on the shoulders, and the MLS logos on the sleeves have a monochrome sky blue trim.

The design at the front is virtually the same one Colombia will wear at this year’s World Cup in Russia, with sky blue instead. The adidas logo is in white, with a monochromatic white crest across on the chest.

An interlocking NYC logo in sky blue is the jocktag at the bottom. Etihad Airways returns as shirt sponsor.

