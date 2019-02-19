New York City FC Unveil 2019 Home Jersey

New York City FC unveiled their 2019 home jersey by adidas today. The jersey is the club’s 3rd since joining MLS and pays tribute to the Big Apple and its iconic characters and will make its on-field debut against Minnesota United in a preseason friendly in Orlando tomorrow.

The jersey is light blue with a v-neck collar and navy and orange details. The navy and blue colors are pulled from the New York City flag and are used on the vertical stripe on the left side of the jersey as a background for the club crest and on the outside of the sleeve cuffs.

The NYC flag features on the back of the jersey below the v-neck collar.

A navy trim is used on the edge of the v-neck collar.

In a humorous twist, the unofficial city bird, the pigeon is represented on the jock tag.

The Etihad Airways front-of-jersey sponsor logo is across the center of the jersey and breaks the vertical striping.

“I like that our Club decided to use fans in the video,” 2019 Team Captain, Alex Ring, said. “I am proud to lead the team for the first time as captain and wear our new home jersey. Every time I put it on I will think of the City and fans we are proud to represent.”

The jersey was launched with video of a NYCFC fans weaving his way through daily life on his skateboard encountering other fans along the way.

Images courtesy New York City FC official website.