New Soccer Cleats for 2018

Soccer cleat launches are some of the most anticipated in the industry. The brands look to their top players and big moments to release updated colorways and technical advances.

The number of releases has increased over the last couple of years and can make it hard to keep up with what all the fuss is about. This list will help you know what is the latest and greatest.

And for more help in selecting your next pair of soccer cleats check out Everything You Need to Know About Buying Cleats and How to Buy Soccer Cleats.



2018 Cleat Releases – February



Nike Mercurial Superfly Fast AF Cleats

The Nike Mercurial Superfly headlines the swoosh’s line-up and so it was held back from the initial launch of the Fast AF Pack (more on the name and what it means below) so that it could make its own statement.

The delayed launch was fitting with the Superfly celebrating its 20th anniversary and with some new technological features bundled with the new cleat.

But what advancements are included?

Nike Flyknit returns with a newer generation that ‘eliminates the soleplate altogether’ according to Max Blau, Nike’s VP of Football Footwear. The Flyknit is infused with Nike’s All Conditions Control (ACC) and the Dynamic Fit Collar returns but with a lower profile.

Nike Hypervenom 3 HK Soccer Cleats

Sorry but this limited edition pair of cleats was limited to 1. And that pair went to Harry Kane for knocking in his 100th Premier League goal. His entire goal haul has come wearing the Nike Hypervenom silo so it was fitting for the special look for the North London club’s #10.



2018 Cleat Releases – January



adidas Cold Blooded Pack

The adidas Cold Blooded Pack gave the first new colorway for the Predator 18+ and new paintjob for the Nemeziz and X 17 cleats. The colorway utilized the famous colors of the Predator placing the bold white in the leading role with red and black applications completing the look.

Nike Fast AF Pack

Fans of the swoosh were eager to see the brand’s first launch of the year and were forced to wait until late in January for the Nike Fast AF pack. The release included an updated Total Orange/Dark Gray colorway for the Hypervenom, Magista, and Tiempo cleat silos. But stealing the show was the name which most fans were reading as Fast As F**k although Nike was quick to assure fans it stood for Fast Audacious Football. We’re not sure we falling for that one.

New Balance Unveils 2018 Colorways for Furon and Visaro

New Balance unveiled new paintjobs for their Furon 3.0 and Visaro 2.0 silos. The new looks featured a bold Hi-Lite and Maldives colors.

adidas Copa 18.1

The adidas Copa silo is the best selling cleat silo of all time and got a facelift to get 2018 started. The classic soccer cleat got some modern updates to provide better support and comfort but retain the classic edge. The cleat still features a combination of K-Leather and synthetic material to give players the best of both worlds.

adidas Hunter Pack

The 3-Stripes opened the year with the first offering. And to get some buzz, it was a limited collection, the Lone Hunter pack. The cleats featured an orange and natural colors camouflage paintjob and was geared to the player that wanted to make their own mark as none of adidas top athletes were wearing the look.

