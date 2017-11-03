New Romanian Crest, 2018 Home Jersey Revealed

The Federația Română de Fotbal or Romanian Football Federation presented a double debut with the introduction of a new national team shirt crest and Joma-produced 2018 home jersey. The Tricolors, who have failed to qualify for Russia’s 2018 World Cup finals, have intentions to qualify for the 2020 European Championships.

Firstly, the new crest is a modern yet simplified version of Romania’s coat of arms, giving a concise sense of national identity. The traditional shield with an arched top replaces the roundel shape. The shield on the interior is divided into five fields, with a black pentagon serving as the divider.

The five fields are for the traditional five provinces of the nation, each with a symbol in a golden yellow silhouette:

Wallachia: eagle with a cross in its mouth, upper left, azure background

Moldavia: aurochs bull head with a star atop the head, upper right, red background

Transylvania: eagle, lower right, azure background

Dobruja: dolphin, lower center, azure background

The Banat: lion, lower right, red background

Romania is arched at the top of the shield in bold black text.

The newest jerseys from Joma give a solid look with their traditional yellow shirts with blue trim and tricolor vertical stripes of blue, yellow and red on the left side, and broken up by the crest. Tricolor elements are also on the v-neck style collar and on the sides of the shorts. The updated aquila from the coat of arms with the crown on top is sublimated at the front.

Romania’s red with yellow away and goalkeeper jerseys have the same templates, with the away jersey having a yellow double stripe racing down the left side. The main goalkeeper kit is purple with the tricolor and yellow details.