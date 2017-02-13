New England Revolution Release 2017 Away Jersey

The New England Revolution unveiled their 2017 away jersey from league supplier adidas at a launch party at Optum Field Lounge at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The design is inspired by design elements from the home jersey.

For the first time in club history, the team will wear a red and white halved jersey with simple white v-neck collar. The design was inspired by the center design striping on the team’s current home jersey.

Unchanged since its first season, the Revs’ crest is placed over the left breast.

New England’s flag during the Revolutionary War is on the back of the jersey beneath the collar. The U.S. flag is positioned on the bottom left of the jersey.

The clean white sleeves feature red, white and navy Revs-themed MLS logo. As a charter member of the league, ‘Est. 1996’ is on the right cuff in red text.

The full kit has red shorts with white trim and white socks with red trim, with ‘Est. 1996’ placed in the middle.

UnitedHealthcare retains shirt sponsor status as it appears in navy.

