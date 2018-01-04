New England Revolution 2018 Home Jersey Revealed

The New England Revolution’s 2018 home jersey was revealed on the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve. The jersey features a classy design with less red than its predecessor and will be worn through the 2019 season.

The cross collar and sleeve cuffs are adorned with red trimming, while the three stripes are featured on the shoulders. A double vertical stripe in two shades of blue runs on the left side of the jersey, under the club’s crest. The adidas and UnitedHealthcare logos are presented in contrasting white.

The back of the neck shows the New England flag, while the United States National Flag appears on the lower front, to the left.

The kit is completed with simple white shorts and navy socks with white and red branding.

