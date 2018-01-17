New Balance Unveils The First 2018 Colorways for Furon and Visaro

New Balance has revealed new colorways for the Furon 3.0 and Visaro 2.0 silos to kick-off their 2018 collections. The new boots feature eye-catching Hi-Lite and Maldives combinations to stand out on the field.







The Furon 3.0 features a lightweight-engineered hybrid mesh with zonal support frame that allows a clean strike and delivers unrivaled ball control. The Fantom Fit selective melt process forms fused areas on the boot for enhanced durability, structure and support.







A data-driven REVlite foam insert supports the in-boot directional traction. The likes of Jesus Navas and Kevin Mirallas will wear the new Furon boots starting this week.







The Visaro boots feature data-driven Hexaprene control and strike zones that allow players to dictate the game. A one piece form fitting moccasin construction deliver a comfortable feel and helps to deliver precise passing.







The multi-directional stud placement on the lightweight chassis soleplate and the Fresh Foam midsole provide dynamic maneuverability and enhanced comfort. Massimo Luongo and Joe Ledley set to wear the new Visaro boots from this weekend.







