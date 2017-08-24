New Balance Unveils Blackout & Whiteout Furon 3.0 And Visaro 2.0 Colorways

Following great reactions from fans and players alike, New Balance Soccer have continued their Blackout and Whiteout colorway range to their Furon 3.0 and Visaro 2.0 silos, in limited numbers. It’s the fourth unique colorway scheme for the pair.

The black/white and white/black New Balance Furon 3.0 are built for speedy attacking players. The lightweight boots feature a synthetic upper; a hybrid mesh with a zonal support frame for cleaner, clinical finishing.

To complement the Furon 3.0, the Visaro 2.0 is crafted for the creative and controlling player bold enough to change the game in a moment’s notice. The black/white and white/black colorway Furon boots feature data driven Hexaprene control and strike zones and an athlete inspired pro form last.

The New Balance Furon 3.0 and Visaro 2.0 will both be available at World Soccer Shop.