New Balance Reveals Limited Edition Visaro Force Cleats

New Balance has revealed the first ever limited edition for the Visaro 2.0 silo, featuring a reactive upper that changes from Dark Denim to Ozone Blue when pressure is applied to its surface. Crystal Palace’s Yohan Cabaye is set to debut the New Balace Force boots this weekend in Premier League action.







The Visaro 2.0 cleats feature data driven Hexaprene control and strike zones, which deliver enhanced ball control and shooting power. The one piece form fitting moccasin construction and the Fresh Foam midsole work together to keep the foot in place and comfortable.







The design and stud placement of the transparent TPU outsole support the creative minds on the field, allowing them to move the ball close to the feet and turn quickly to avoid the opposition and look for the perfect place to send a precise pass. The prominent structure will be painted in Ozone Blue in the Force edition.







“We are excited to reveal the Visaro Force, a truly innovative concept for New Balance Football,” said Richard Wright, General Manager of New Balance Football. “Dealing with pressure when controlling the ball is something our Visaro players know all about and we loved the idea that this could be demonstrated through a visual change on the upper of the boot. We look forward to seeing it on the pitch with our Visaro players.”







New Balance Visaro Force boots are available in limited numbers at World Soccer Shop.