New Balance Reveal Limited Edition Furon Hydra

New Balance unveiled today a limited edition of their attack silo, the Furon Hydra. This new version of the boots feature a water reactive upper that changes color to create an unique look. Jesús Navas is set to debut the Furon Hydra cleats when Manchester City visit AS Monaco in UEFA Champions League action on March 15th.







Spec-wise, the Furon cleats feture top line lacing, engineered to deliver a locked fit with enhanced comfort. The hybrid mesh upper allows clean ball control and precise passing at high speeds, perfect for players who rely on quick turns and acceleration.

The white ‘N’ branding on the side and trimming on the upper change to Vivid Cactus coloring when in contact with water, contrasting to the silver fabric of the cleat.







The soleplate is designed to provide explosive traction on firm ground, featuring ultra-directional studs that ease straight acceleration for the players who want to get to the ball first. The outsole is painted in metallic silver and Lime Glo accents.







The New Balance Furon Hydra are available in limited numbers at World Soccer Shop.