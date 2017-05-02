New Balance Releases Limited Edition Aaron Ramsey Visaro Boots

New Balance has revealed today a Limited Edition release of the Visaro cleats for Wales and Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey. The boots sport a bold design inspired by the tattoos on his left leg, paying homage to his heritage. Ramsey will debut his new shoes when Arsenal faces Manchester United on 7th May.







These Visaro boots feature a white base with black applications and red logos in honor of his national team and club. Saint Michael the Archangel is wrapped around the lateral side as a symbol of strength, power and leadership. A rising sun over Caerphilly Castle (where Ramsey grew up) appears on the medial side.









“I’ve really loved the opportunity to work with the New Balance team to design these boots,” said Aaron Ramsey. “Every time I step on the pitch I feel proud to play for my club and my country, so to get to show this pride through my boots has meant a great deal to me. I can’t wait to play in them.”

Only 100 pairs will be available worldwide, and a unique serial number will be embroidered on the tongue. All the the boots are only available in US size 8.75, as per Aaron’s exact specifications.







“Aaron is a key member of the New Balance family and it’s been a real pleasure to design this boot alongside him” added Richard Wright, General Manager of New Balance Football. “The team have created a stunning looking boot that is inspired by Aaron’s homeland and his beliefs, and we think fans and collectors will love this addition to the Visaro range. We’re all really excited to see Aaron wear these on the pitch.”







What are your thoughts on these boots? Sound off below!