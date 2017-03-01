New Balance releases fresh colorways for the Audazo Range

Today New Balance launched the latest version of the Audazo collection. These brand new shoes are featured in four game changing colorways: Vivid Catcus & Lime Glo, Lime Glo & Gun Metal, Triumph & Covert Green, White & Alpha Orange. These shoes were engineered to rule the court and turf surfaces.







The Audazo collection was developed to meet the demands of players on turf or the hardwood. These new and improved shoes are designed to provide optimum comfort, support and control throughout the entirety of the match. A FreshFoam in-sock and REVLite midsole provides added cushioning and shock absorption, giving players extra support and confidence to step out of the shadows and stamp their authority in the small sided game.









The Audazo also features a mono-mesh synthetic lateral for enhanced breathability. One of the most unique features on the indoor shoe is the futsal-specific ice rubber outsole. This outsole adds comfort and grip when making dynamic cuts and movements on the court while maintaining an incredibly stylish look.







A ProBank Midsole provides the upmost support and superior protection to key stress areas on the foot when performing. New Balance highlights this as a key feature for the shoe because turf and court matches require players to make quicker cuts and movements on the ball. A special rubber outsole is used in the turf variations, granting good traction inside the cage.









Which new Audazo is your favorite? The New Balance Audazo range will be available on March 2nd at World Soccer Shop.