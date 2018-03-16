New Balance Launches The Conduction Pack

New Balance Soccer have launched the Conduction Pack, with a new supercharged colorway for the Furon and Visaro silos. Copper’s metallic properties is the inspiration for the pack, as it represents the transference of electricity energy with minimal loss of power.

Clad with a North Sea Blue upper with Copper Metallic details, most noticeably on the outstep and sole plate, the Conduction Pack Furon 3.0 is crafted for the agile player who can change the outcome of any game with accuracy and acceleration. A lightweight-engineered hybrid mesh with zonal support frame allows a cleaner strike for deadly finishing.

The upper has a lightweight TPU/Polyester mesh upper, for increased durability, structure and support. A TPU Fantom Fit top layer furthers the stability and structure at high stress zones around the foot. A data-designed REVlite foam insert provides directional in-boot traction, for soft cushioning as players make accelerated movements.

The Conduction Pack Visaro 2.0 has a Copper Metallic upper with North Sea Blue details. Playmakers who can control and create the play at their own pace favor the Visaro. The upper’s mold is synthetic, with a molded foam constructed with hexagonal shapes, the base for Hexaprene control.

The boots have a one piece form-fitting moccasin constructed upper, and its’ appearance is slightly different from a usual Visaro 2.0 due to its North Sea Blue hexagonal print at the forefoot. Those are enhanced strike zones with a laser-etched synthetic vamp for better ball control. The lightweight TPU soleplate gives great traction, and Fresh Foam midsole unit offers dynamic maneuverability and enhanced comfort.

The New Balance Conduction Pack is available at World Soccer Shop.