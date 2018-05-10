New Balance Launches Otruska Pack

New Balance have launched their Otruska Pack, inspired by Russia. With the World Cup steadily approaching this summer, the incoming pack is New Balance’s first time they’ll combine their football and lifestyle footwear brands together.

New Balance chose the name Otruska and inspiration from the mythical two-headed, serpent-tailed dog Orthrus. The pack represents attack in two form, ferocity and deception. The Furon will be joined by a new silo in the Tekela, and both will have a white colorway with red accents and chrome soleplates.

The Furon 4.0 is designed for attackers and lethal finishers. It features some updated specs from the Furon 3.0.

The upper has FantomFit technology and Hidraskin touch membrane and a larger and cleaner strikezone. The outsole is also updated, built for acceleration.

The debuting Tekela offers speedy players a chance to change the game. A full foot microfiber upper has dynamic kinetic stitch embroidered bands.

The outsole has been made for agile players in mind, with conical studs providing 360 degree rotational traction.

The Otruska Pack also features a couple of complementary lifestyle shoes clad in white and red with the 574S and Fresh Foam Cruz Sport.

The New Balance Otruska Pack is available at World Soccer Shop.