New Balance Launches New Colorways for Furon and Visaro

New Balance Football unveiled today the newest colorways for their soccer silos: Furon and Visaro. The updated collection will feature blue accents to mirror the change of weather on the pitches around the world.

“We’ve see a great reception to Furon 3.0, and we’ve worked closely with our players to develop this next colorway of Furon and Visaro,” said Richard Wright, General Manager of New Balance Football. “It’s a clean and bold set of colors which will be instantly recognizable on the pitch and we’re sure that pro and park players alike will really like them.”







The Furon 3.0 features a Bolt and Royal Blue upper with Energy Red accents. The lightweight-engineered hybrid mesh with zonal support frame allows a clean strike and delivers unrivaled ball control. The Fantom Fit selective melt process forms fused areas on the boot for enhanced durability, structure and support.







A data-driven REVlite foam insert supports the in-boot directional traction. Jesus Navas and Kevin Mirallas are set to debut the new Furon cleats this weekend.







The Visaro boots have been refreshed with a Black and Bolt Blue update. The data-driven Hexaprene control and strike zones allow players to dictate the game. A one piece form fitting moccasin construction deliver a comfortable feel and helps to deliver precise passing.







The multi-directional stud placement on the lightweight chassis soleplate and the Fresh Foam midsole provide dynamic maneuverability and enhanced comfort. Massimo Luongo and Joe Ledley are among the players who will wear the new Visaro boots from this weekend.







The latest New Balance Furon 3.0 and Visaro 2.0 boots will be available on World Soccer Shop from November 2nd.