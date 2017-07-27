New Balance Launches Furon 3.0 and a new Visaro 2.0 Colorway

New Balance Soccer has revealed the third edition of its Furon boot collection and a new colorway for the Visaro 2.0 silo. Furon 3.0 is designed for players that step onto the pitch for a single, momentous opportunity, defining the outcome of a game by devastating the opposition’s defense.







Accuracy and acceleration were the main focus this time around. A lightweight-engineered hybrid mesh with zonal support frame allows a cleaner strike for deadly finishing.







Engineered with a lightweight TPU/Polyester mesh upper for explosive power and ball feel, the Furon encompasses a Fantom Fit selective melt process which forms fused areas on the boot for increased durability, structure and support around the foot.

A data designed REVlite foam insert provides directional in-boot traction, targeted for acceleration motions and cushioning.







Complementing this release is a new colorway for the Visaro 2.0 boot, designed to dictate the play. The new Energy Lime & Alpha Pink Visaro features data driven Hexaprene control and strike zones and an athlete inspired pro form last.

A one piece form fitting moccasin construction helps to deliver ultra-precise long and short passing, as well as game changing invention.







“With the Furon 3.0, we’ve continued to work closely with our pro players to develop the boot range, evolving it and enhancing it for the elite attacking player,” said Richard Wright, General Manager of New Balance Soccer. “We are excited about the new version of the boot. I am looking forward to seeing our pro players and park players making waves on the pitch with the Furon 3.0 and new color Visaro next season.”







The New Balance Furon 3.0 and Visaro 2.0 are available at World Soccer Shop.