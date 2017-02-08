New Balance Launch Visaro 2.0 and a new Furon 2.0 Colorway

New Balance have released the newest iteration of the Visaro silo, revamping the whole shoe for elite playmaking. A new Furon 2.0 colorway was also revealed as part of the new NB collection. The Visaro was originally launched back in 2015, while the Furon got it’s own update last year.

The new Visaro is the result of two years of development, research and feedback from professional players in the elite level, such as Aaron Ramsey and Marouane Fellaini. The brand new upper construction features data driven Hexaprene control and strike zones, which deliver enhanced ball control and precise passing, while the one piece form fitting moccasin cut puts unrivalled comfort on the table.

The new soleplate has a lightweight chassis with a data driven multi-directional stud placement and FreshFoam midsole unit for outstanding dynamic maneuverability and enhanced comfort.

“I am excited to get the new boot on and see how it compliments my game,” declared Arsenal FC and Wales National Team midfielder Aaron Ramsey. “The guys at New Balance have worked very hard on the Visaro 2.0 boot and it should be something that players both professionally and at the local park both like.”

Furon, on the other hand, are designed to score and react, with players such as Alvaro Negredo and Jesus Navas as its ambassadors. The REVlite and FantomFit technologies come together to provide cushioning, protection and powerful shooting. The lowered collar allows for free movement in the ankle area, perfect for players who play for the single, momentous opportunity that could define an entire game.

The new Furon are presented in a Alpha Orange/Tornado/Typhoon colorway, an inverted look from the new Visaro 2.0 cleats shown above.

“Visaro has received great reviews for its performance from our consumers, so with this model we were looking to build on this prior success,” says Richard Wright, General Manager of New Balance Football. “The new technology added aims to help players improve their influence on the game and create more chances. We’re looking forward to seeing the new Visaro and new color Furon making big waves on the pitch during the second half of the season.”

The New Balance Visaro 2.0 and latest Furon 2.0 colorway will be available at World Soccer Shop. Explore more New Balance launches at nb.soccer.