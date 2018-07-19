New Balance Furon 4.0 and Tekela 1.0 Revealed

New Balance has revealed the debuting Furon 4.0 Pro and Tekela 1.0 Pro boots. The next phase of New Balance’s premier boots begins with a pair of remarkable colorways.

Both boots return on the pitch from their initial run in the Otruska Pack from the World Cup in Russia. The Furon 4.0 is for the boot for attack-minded explosive players and deadly finishers.

Equipped with FantomFit technology and Hidraskin touch membrane, along with a longer and cleaner strikezone, the Furon 4.0 has evolved from the Furon 3.0. The soleplate has also been remade for acceleration, accuracy and speed.

The latest Furon 4.0 colorway has a Flame Orange to Aztec Gold gradient color scheme on the upper.

The Tekela 1.0 offers a contrast to the Furon, crafted for the player who can maneuver on and off the ball and can control and innovate the flow of a game. The soleplate and studs have more of a focus of an agile.

The Tekela has a full foot microfiber upper with dynamic kinetic stitch embroidered bands, offering extra stability, feel and touch.

The Pro colorway has a brilliant navy to light blue gradient with tonal light blue stitch pattern overlayed on the boots. A bright red tongue and matching outsole bring attention-grabbing accent colors.

The New Balance Furon 4.0 and Tekela 1.0 boots are available now at World Soccer Shop.