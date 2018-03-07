New Balance Audazo Releases New Colorways

New Balance has revealed new colorways for their small side, indoor football and futsal shoe Audazo. Made with an optimal grip and quality performance, expressive playmakers will have the ability to control the game they want to in more classical colors.

The new colorways are white and black shoes both with with red and black striped details on the heel. A Fresh Foam insock provides comfort and additional freedom of movement, with REVLite midsoles with ProBank inserts adding even more support as players cut and change direction.

The white and black colorways are a departure from the previously bright and colorful entries. The white court Audazos have a natural colored flat midsole over white synthetic upper. The toe cap and heel counter are crafted for high abrasion, and are durable.

The black Audazo boots meant for the turf carries a few differences compared to its court version. Most noticeably in the mold of the midsoles, with black rubber studs for traction.

A transparent TPU overlay with no sew panels gives the player a clean strike on the ball. The upper has lightweight and synthetic material with breathable mono mesh woven in to give a second skin type feel.

The New Balance Audazo indoor cleats are available now at World Soccer Shop.