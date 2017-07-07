New Balance Audazo 2.0 Range Launched

New Balance has introduced the new generation of their indoor shoes, the Audazo 2.0. The revamped shoes are engineered for players who ‘run the game’ and dominate the turf and court without fear and with the freedom to express themselves.

Audazo Pro 2.0 Turf is specifically designed for small-sided play, with a lightweight synthetic upper for a slim fit and feel. The pro-form last enhances feel and comfort for when the action heats up.

The rubber outsole provides traction and energy return, for optimal use on turf pitches.

A REVlite foam midsole with lateral probank inlay gives support during cutting movements and provides underfoot cushioning.

Specifically designed for Futsal, the Audazo Pro 2.0 Court features a lightweight synthetic leather upper with breathable mesh for optimum ball control, fit and feel. The high abrasion toe cap and heel counter enhance the shoe’s durability. The rubber indoor outsole provides traction and comfort, designed specifically for use on indoor surfaces.

“We’ve seen a strong reaction from fans and pros to the Audazo collection to date and this new evolution of the shoes will certainly help players to show their style on the court and turf,” said Richard Wright, General Manager of New Balance Football. “We can’t wait to see even more players run the game in Audazo in the near future.”

Shop for New Balance Footwear at World Soccer Shop.