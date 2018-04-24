Netherlands 2018 Home And Away Jerseys Revealed

Nike has revealed the 2018 home and away Dutch Men’s and Women’s National Team jerseys the Oranje will wear. The jerseys will make their on-pitch debut on May 31st, with the men facing Slovakia.

The traditional orange shirt has been touched up with Nike’s Fast Fit Vaporknit template, with bright orange patterns on the sleeves. The jersey also comes with black as an accent color, seen on the KVNB Lion crest and swoosh on the chest.

While the men are out of the World Cup, the Women’s national team, the OranjeLeeuwinnen (Orange Lionesses) are the reigning European champions, and will retain their crest with a lioness instead of a lion as they look to qualify for the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.

A lioness is also present on top of the black neck tape for the women’s jersey, as a black crown is placed in the inner collar.

The Dutch away jersey is light blue with a royal blue geometric pattern that is a tribute to Total Football, and is inspired by the 1988 change strip.

The shoulders and sleeves have tonal light blue patterns, with the royal blue also applying to the swoosh and crests.

The 2018 Nike Dutch men’s and women’s national team home and away jerseys will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.