Morocco 2018 World Cup Home And Away Jerseys Unveiled

Morocco’s national team have unveiled the full collection of kits they will wear from adidas at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, including the home and away jerseys. Morocco will be competing in Group B with Iran, Portugal and Spain. This will be the Atlas Lions’ fifth appearance in the tournament, and first since 1998.

The home jersey is a red jersey with subtle pinstripes, with a white v-neck collar and matching cuffs on the sleeves. White adidas three-stripes are applied on the shoulders. A white adidas logo is applied at the right breast, with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation crest on the left.

The full kit has green shorts with white trim and red shorts with white trim.

The away jersey uses the Regista 18 template, and is white with a red yoke on the shoulders and a stripe under the v-shaped collar. The sides have adidas’ three-stripes piped to the hem.

Morocco’s clash kit will also have white shorts and socks with red trim. The numbers on front of the the jersey will be placed between the adidas and federation logos.

Shop for jerseys and goods for the Moroccan national team at World Soccer Shop.