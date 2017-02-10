Montréal Impact Unveil 2017 Away Jersey

Quebecois club Montreal Impact and adidas have unveiled a new secondary jersey for their 2017 Major League Soccer season. The jersey features symbols unique to Montreal as the city celebrates its 375th anniversary.

The secondary strip is in white, with blue, black and silver features. The collar has a silver insert. Blue adidas three-stripe trim occupies the shoulders, as the sleeves feature blue cuffs topped by a thin black trim. The back of the jersey has the original city coat of arms with the motto Concordia Salus (Salvation through Harmony). Faint white stripes line up with the brighter shade, as the official vive375 logo is the jocktag. BMO, Bank of Montreal, is the shirt sponsor. The shorts are white with blue and black trim, with striped blue and white socks featuring the four symbols of the city’s foundation: a rose, thistle, clover and beaver for the English, Scottish, Irish and French Canadians respectively.

The 2017 adidas Montreal Impact away jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.