Monterrey Unveil 2017 Third Jersey

PUMA has revealed third jerseys for their five Mexican clubs, and it’s time to take a look at what they did for Monterrey,a new design that celebrates the connection between the club and their fans.



The jersey uses a dark base with contrasting white brushstrokes on the upper chest, similar to the ones featured on their home uniform. The ‘V’ cut neck comes with slopes, and the motto ‘En la vida y en la cancha’ (‘In life and on the field’) appears on the inside.

The club’s logo with the stars representing their trophies is placed over the heart, while the sponsor logos and PUMA branding are painted in white to achieve a high contrast.