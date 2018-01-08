Monterrey 2018 Third Jersey Unveiled

Liga MX club Monterrey and PUMA have unveiled a third jersey as Mexican league’s Clausura 2018 campaign gets underway.

PUMA’s latest third kit for the Rayados (Striped Gang) is a restrained gray and blue top. A blue collar has a v-neck style with a very thin gray trim at the top and flat tip at the bottom, and matching blue cuffs on the sleeves. The Formstripe trim and Powercats on the shoulders is also blue, and is broken up with sponsors on both arms.

The full kit features gray shorts and socks, with blue Formstripe trim on the sides of the shorts. There are plenty of sponsors on the kit, most noticably AT&T and BBVA Bancomer sharing the front of the jersey once again.

