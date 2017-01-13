MLS Nativo Makes on Field Debut in New York City

‘From the stadium to the streets’ is how MLS describe the urban inspiration of the Nativo, the league’s official match ball for 2017, so it was fitting the new match ball made its on-field debut in one of New York City’s adult amateur leagues, the Bowery Premier.

The league used the match ball in their playoff games on Thursday night hours after it was official unveiled. The ball utilizes the same 6-panel thermally-bonded design as the Brazuca match ball that was used at the 2014 FIFA World Cup so it is no surprise that it was well-received by the Bowery Premier players.

The design like the game itself is about bringing people together. It features the elements from the flag of Canada and the United States. MLS is somewhat unique in global soccer in that the top flight domestic league features teams in 2 different countries.

“The 2017 NATIVO’s blueprint showcases the spirit of adidas Soccer and Major League Soccer blended through a creative design language that highlights the U.S. and Canadian flags, while also featuring a unique texture that will inspire soccer fans across North America to take their game from the stadium to the street,” said Ernesto Bruce, adidas Sr. Director of Soccer.

After the quick stop in the Big Apple, the Nativo is set to make its MLS on-field debut when the Portland Timbers host the 2017 expansion side Minnesota United FC in the league’s opening match on March 3.

The adidas 2017 MLS Nativo Official Match Ball is available at World Soccer Shop.