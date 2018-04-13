MLS Celebrate Earth Day with Parley Jerseys

Major League Soccer, adidas, and Parley for the Oceans have teams up to celebrate Earth Day 2018 with all 23 clubs wearing special jerseys made from up-cycled plastic trash collected on beaches and coastal communities. The jerseys will be worn the weekend of Friday, April 20 through Sunday, April 22.

The jerseys come in 2 colorways a non-dye and carbon to differentiate between the teams. ‘For the Oceans’ is printed on the inside of the neck tape. The club name is featured on the back of the neck.

This is the second time MLS has worked with Parley for Oceans. New York City FC, Orlando City SC, LA Galaxy, and Seattle Sounders all wore a Parley jersey for Earth Day last year.

Parley for the Oceans is a global organization that work to raise awareness for the fragility of the oceans and collaborate on projects to keep the healthy. One of the biggest threats to the oceans is marine plastic pollution.