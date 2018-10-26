MLS Approves Sleeve Sponsorships

Jersey sponsorships are big business for soccer clubs and MLS has approved a measure that will allow clubs to sell sleeve sponsorships starting with the 2020 season. The second sponsor placement will be on the right sleeve of the team jersey.

The MLS sleeve sponsorship patches will be roughly 2.5 inches by 2.5 inches.

The 4-year test program is only available for clubs that have a primary front of jersey sponsor.

“The sleeve patch is a premium opportunity for brands to be connected with our League and clubs in mutually beneficial ways,” said Gary Stevenson, President and Managing Director, MLS Business Ventures. “As our League continues to expand, and with more fans in the U.S. and Canada viewing our matches, attending our games, and engaging on social media, the visibility of the sleeve patches will be substantial.”

It is hard to imagine a scenario where the test pilot will not become permanent once teams start earning revenue from the new placement.

