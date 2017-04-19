MLS And Adidas Reveal Parley For The Ocean Jerseys

Four clubs in two Major League Soccer matches will suit up in innovative eco-friendly jerseys this Earth Day weekend, as adidas joins forces with Parley for the Oceans to address marine plastic pollution. As part of MLS’s Greener Goals initiative, the LA Galaxy, New York City FC, Orlando City SC and Seattle Sounders will all each wear jerseys made of Parley Ocean Plastic, plastic waste that has been repurposed from Parley clean-up operations in the Maldives to the finished product.

New York City FC plays host to Orlando City on Sunday afternoon, with NYCFC wearing a gray jersey with retro-inspired white v-neck collar and matching sleeve cuffs, and flanked on each side by white three stripe trim. Orlando City will be in white with the same details but in gray.

The LA Galaxy hosts the Seattle Sounders in the other match that showcases the recycled plastic to high performance set, as LA will be in white with gray, and the visiting Sounders clad in gray and white.

All the jerseys come with a distorted dark gray hexagonal pattern in front at the top, and neck tape in the back that reads “For The Oceans.” Each jersey also comes with a spot color with a monochrome crest and shirt sponsor in front, with NYCFC in City Blue, Orlando City in purple, LA Galaxy in navy and Seattle in Capital Blue.