MLS 2018 All-Star Jersey Unveiled

Major League Soccer’s best and brightest will suit up in a new All-Star Game jersey from adidas. The league’s best players will face off against Italian champion Juventus in Atlanta, in jerseys inspired by Atlanta and retro designs.

This year’s All-Star jersey is cream white with blue and red details.

A v-neck collar and blue and red chevrons on the sleeves with detailed tonal stripes present a classic, olden look. A triangular All-Star Game patch is placed on the right arm sleeve. Blue three-stripes race down the sides, as a red adidas logo sits on the chest across from the MLS logo.

A jock tag on the bottom left is a nod to the rich history of Atlanta’s transportation structure, as blue railroad tracks cross each other with ATL and 2018 on either side on a red backdrop, representing the past (The construction of the Western and Atlantic Railroad) and present (the city’s current reputation as the busiest aviation hub in the world).

The logo on the nape is a roundel halved red and blue diagonally with a white Maple Leaf/Star hybrid filled in the center. The thematic motto of “Club, Country, Community” in on the blue side of the logo. Target is the main sponsor in a beaming red. The kit will also have blue shorts with white and red chevrons on the bottom.

