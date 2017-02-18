Minnesota United FC Reveal 2017 Home And Away Jerseys

One of two Major League Soccer expansion teams debuting this season, Minnesota United FC debuted their inaugural jerseys Friday night. The Loons are moving forward in the 2017 MLS season up from the NASL with a number of firsts on the football fashion front, notably their first jerseys with adidas.

The team’s unique colors, light blue, light gray, black and white are prominently featured for both tops. The home jersey is gray with a light blue diagonal sash based off the club badge. The sides of the jerseys have light blue three-stripe trim that extends through the hem onto the shorts. The full kit also features light gray shorts and socks with light gray trim, with a light blue MNUFC label at the front of the socks.

The white away kit has a gray shoulder yoke and light blue three-stripes in the yoke. A gray stripe at the shirt’s bottom puts the finishing touches on the jersey. White shorts and socks with grey details and light blue MNUFC label on the socks are seen on the complete kit.

In another notable first, Target is the first sponsor in Minnesota’s club history, as a simple white icon is present for the home, and in black for the away.

The 2017 adidas Minnesota United FC home and away jerseys will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.