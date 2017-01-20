Minnesota United FC Announce Target as the Jersey Sponsor

Minnesota United FC announced Target as their front of the jersey sponsor for the inaugural season in 2017. Target’s bullseye logo will feature on the club’s jerseys which are scheduled to be released in February.

The partnership is another example of a hometown company supporting the hometown club. In addition to the jersey sponsorship, the deal includes on-field branding and events.

“We are proud to announce that Target, a great Minnesota-based company, will be Minnesota United’s first MLS kit sponsor. Target believes they have a role to play in fueling the potential of soccer and soccer players at all levels in Minnesota and the entire club is thrilled to have them as a partner,” said Nick Rogers, president, Minnesota United FC. “I can’t wait to see our players and fans proudly displaying the iconic Target bullseye across their chests. Together, Target and Minnesota United will represent the state of Minnesota in our global game.”

The deal extends beyond Minnesota United and MLS. Target has signed on as a major sponsor of MLS as well as U.S. Youth Soccer.

