Minnesota United 2018/19 Home Jersey Revealed

Entering their second season in Major League Soccer, Minnesota United revealed their second ever home jersey at the famed Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Loons will continue to tout a unique look all their own from league jersey provider adidas.

Minnesota trades in their light blue diagonal sash over a gray shirt from last season for a dual-toned gray/light gray striped jersey. On the gray Henley collar is a single red button, an ode to their past. When the team rebranded as Minnesota United in the modern NASL in 2013, their first jerseys had a single red button on their collars.

“Forever United” with a six-pointed star is placed on the neck tape on the shirt’s interior.

The sleeves are a clear gray with MLS logos placed in Minnesota’s light blue, white and black colors. Light blue adidas three-stripes run down the sides from the underarms through the hem. The bottom of the jersey has an adidas Authentic tag on the right side and the loon as a jocktag on the left.

Gray shorts have the light blue trim continue down the sides to the bottom.

The socks are light gray with light blue three-striped trim at the top. A MNUFC wordmark in white on the front completes the kit. Target serves as the shirt sponsor.

