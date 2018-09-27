Michael Jordan Visits PSG, 40,000 Fans Show Up

The Jordan Brand made headlines when they announced a partnership with European soccer club Paris Saint Germain and released a limited edition collaboration earlier this month. And Michael Jordan surprised fans with a visit to the Parc des Prince on Wednesday.

40,000 fans were on hand to greet His Airness and watch as PSG took care of business in their 4-1 win over Stade de Reims in the 7th matchday of the French Ligue 1.

Jordan is a sports icon for all athletes, not just basketball players.

Neymar Jr called Jordan a ‘phenomenon’ and Kylian Mbappe added he was an ‘inspiration.’

The Paris Saint-Germain x Jordan collection have broken sales records in France and around the world. The result was not a huge surprise for Jordan who had said earlier that the collaboration was a ‘natural fit’ pointing out that both the Jordan brand and the club are influential in ‘sport and style.’

