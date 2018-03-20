Mexico 2018 World Cup Away Jersey Unveiled

The Mexico 2018 World Cup away jersey from adidas was released today. The white jersey features a sleek design that celebrates the Mexican national pride with a green and red stripe flowing horizontally across the middle of the jersey.

The crew-neck kit features a white base with green branding. Its most prominent feature is the tricolor detail on the front, made from two bold green and red stripes. The iconic adidas three stripes appear on the shoulders, while the green logo accompanies the FMF badge on the chest.

‘Soy México’ – which translates to ‘I am Mexico’ – is written on the top of the back in an elegant font with a gradient effect.

