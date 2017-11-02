Mexico 2018 Home Jersey Unveiled

Tonight, adidas Soccer revealed the new Mexican National Team home jersey for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The new kit was unveiled as part of the ‘Soy México’ (‘I am Mexico’) campaign, which celebrates their national pride. Pro players Orbelín Pineda, Oswaldo Alanís, César Montes, Jesús Molina, Rodolfo Cota, Oribe Peralta and Édson Álvarez gathered at the Monument to the Revolution to present the new Mexican kit.







The design is inspired by adidas jerseys from the 90’s, incorporating wide diagonal stripes on the sides of the kit, which features a dark shade of green as its main color. A unique v-cut collar style with white trim is combined with the iconic three stripes on the shoulders. The Mexican crest is placed over the heart, opposed to the adidas logo.







A ‘Soy México’ text can be seen on the back of the nape. The kit is completed with white shorts and dark red socks, and will debut on-pitch versus Belgium on November 10th. Players will enjoy the benefits of the Climachill technology, which features a mesh fabric that allows air circulation to keep the body fresh and dry.







For the first time ever, the fan version of the kit will be produced in its entirety on Mexican soil.

The Mexico 2018 Home Jersey is available to pre-order at World Soccer Shop.