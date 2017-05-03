Messi Still the Best in the World

Lionel Messi is still the best in the world when it comes to selling customized soccer jerseys. The Barcelona forward held on to the top spot in the Top Selling Customized Jerseys – April 2017 list compiled by World Soccer Shop.

The 29-year-old leads all La Liga scorers with 33 on the campaign and set social media on fire with his brace against Real Madrid in the Clasico highlighted by his spectacular winner in injury time which was also his 500th goal for the club. The Blaugrana are still in the running to win La Liga and will face Alaves in the Copa del Rey final on May 27.

“Messi is always a great finisher when it comes to custom jersey sales,” World Soccer Shop’s Marketing Manager Page Martin told Soccer365.com. “But his performance in El Clasico was over the top and fans applauded the performance by pulling on his official Barca jersey which insured he held on to the top spot this month.”

¡¡¡GOLAAZOOO!!! AL ÚLTIMO MINUTO DEL PARTIDO @TeamMessi LE ARREBATA EL PARTIDO AL @realmadrid EN EL BERNABÉU 2-3 @FCBarcelona_es ⚽️5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/lEHTwrc4P4 — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) April 23, 2017



Cristiano Ronaldo jumped back into 2nd position largely on the back of scoring his record 100th UEFA Champions League goal. The 100th was a milestone but probably more impressive was the fact that the Real Madrid forward scored 5 of the 6 goals against Bayern Munich in the UCL quarterfinals. The 32-year-old has been quieter in La Liga with (a mere) 20 goals but has Real in position to win the title. As players always say, team honors are more important than individual honors so Ronaldo must be happy.

Philippe Coutinho and Harry Kane and jumped back into the top 15 at 12th and 13th place, respectively. Coutinho is the heart and soul of Liverpool’s team and has the Reds in position to earn a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League. The Brazilian scored and had an assist in the 3-1 win over Everton in the Merseyside Derby and continued his fine form during the month with 3 additional goals.

For the second consecutive season, Tottenham are in the thick of the title race. And Kane is a large part of the reason. Spurs #10 has 21 goals (good for 2nd in the Premier League) but more importantly looks to be finishing strong.

But the most impressive performer in April and over the last couple of months is arguably American Abroad Christian Pulisic. The 18-year-old has put his stamp on the US men’s national team and is making an impact with his club, Borussia Dortmund, in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

“You gotta love that kid,” Martin went on to say. “He plays with such skill and passion every time he is on the pitch it is no wonder fans want to wear his jersey. You never know…maybe one day he will be the ‘American Messi’ and be at #1 on our list.”

Dropping out of this month’s Top 15 were the Seattle Sounder’s Clint Dempsey and Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil.

Top Selling Customized Soccer Jerseys – April 2017

1. Messi – Barcelona (1 previous month)

2. Ronaldo – Real Madrid (3)

3. Neymar Jr. – Barcelona (2)

4. Pulisic – Dortmund (4)

5. Hazard – Chelsea (8)

6. Ibrahimovic – Man Utd (5)

7. Dybala – Juventus (12)

8. Suarez – Barcelona (6)

9. Pogba – Man Utd (11)

10. Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid (10)

11. A. Iniesta – Barcelona (7)

12. Coutinho – Liverpool (NR)

13. Kane – Tottenham (NR)

14. Lewandowski – Bayern Munich (13)

15. Alexis – Arsenal (14)

