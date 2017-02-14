Messi signs Lifetime Contract with adidas

Lionel Messi signed his first contract with adidas in 2006 and after 10+ years together the pair have decided to make it official for the long term with the Barcelona and Argentina striker penning a ‘lifetime’ contract with the 3-Stripes, according to Spanish radio station Cope.

NOTICIA @partidazocope: Messi renueva de por vida con Adidas. Un contrato vitalicio que le une a la marca alemana hasta el fin de su carrera pic.twitter.com/Hk2tPEfNWV — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) February 10, 2017



Messi confirmed he was happy with adidas saying on his facebook page, ‘Happy to be able to continue working with adidas many more years!’ although no exact terms were included.

The deal does little to soothe the hearts of Barcelona fans. Messi’s contract with the club is set to expire in 2018 and negotiations at the end of last year hit a roadblock. And Barcelonistas will surely remember that adidas was rumored to be willing to help finance a Messi move to an adidas club.

