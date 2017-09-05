Mercurial Vapor Flyknit Ultra revealed by Nike

Eden Hazard is back in training, and his return to the pitch has coincided with the debut of the Nike Mercurial Vapor Flyknit Ultra boots, the new step in the evolution of his favorite silo. The Belgian star has a 15-year-long story using Mercurial Vapor boots, and the market innovations have paralleled his development as a world class player.







The Limited Edition Mercurial Vapor Flyknit ultra come in a classy black and metallic gold colorway, mirroring Hazard’s elegant play style. The use of Flyknit enhances comfort and fit, helping players to focus in playing. The lightweight upper and specially engineered soleplate deliver the necessary tools for speed-based players.







“I said ‘Wow!’ because I think they look great and they are perfect for my style of football. I think these boots are special,” said the Chelsea FC star about seeing the boots for the first time, the adding some words about his plans for the future. “I want to win many trophies and maybe even the Ballon d´Or. That would be great.”

The Nike Mercurial Vapor Flyknit Ultra will be available at World Soccer Shop.