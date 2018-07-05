Olympique Marseille 2018/19 Jerseys Launched

Olympique Marseille have launched their 2018/19 home, away and third jerseys. The Ligue 1 perennial power will be with new technical supplier PUMA .

L’OM introduced their jerseys in bold fashion, with an advertisement featuring Argentine legend Diego Maradona.

The home jersey is in the standard colors of white and light blue, with gold accents. The collar has light blue trim, but was cut off by the raglan sleeve-style inserts, with heathered light blue sleeves referencing the sea and golden PUMA cats on each shoulder. The OM crest on the left breast is also met with a golden PUMA cat across from it.

The back collar has a design based off Marseille’s flag, with a light blue cross over white field. The back is a simple white.

L’OM’s away jersey is inspired by the support receives at their home, the Velodrome. Black and light blue, the main design across the front has a blue “pulse” detail. The collar is a black v-neck with light blue trim, and light blue heathered panels on the sleeves with golden PUMA Cats on the shoulders and right breast completes the jersey.

The shoulders also appear to have light blue Formstripes with the golden cats overlayed over the pattern. The back has light blue trim continuing within the collar on an otherwise clean backside.

The third jersey is inspired by the movement of the waves of the sea, and has tonal blues with light blue. The collar is round, with black tipped panels on the sides. The sleeves have dotted Formstripes in a slightly darker tone of light blue with black PUMA Cats on each shoulder. The OM crest and PUMA Cat on the chest are also black, with the heathered tonal blue pattern at the central and bottom half of the shirt.

The heathered pattern also appears at the back of the jersey. Orange returns as shirt sponsor.