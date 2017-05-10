Manchester United Reveal 2017/18 away jersey

by | May 10, 2017 | 0 comments

Manchester United Reveal 2017/18 away jersey
FacebookTwitterRedditShare

Manchester United and adidas have revealed the new alternative look for the Red Devils to wear during the 2017/18 season. The jersey is inspired by the pattern of the iconic 1990/92 away jersey, connecting past to the future and celebrating the club’s history.

 

Manchester United's 2017/18 away jersey design is inspired by the design on the 1990-92 jersey

The pattern on the 1990-92 Manchester United away jersey was the inspiration behind the new jersey design.

 

The new away kit will debut during United’s preseason tour, which includes five games on American soil.

 

Manchester United Reveal 2017/18 away jersey

 

Design-wise, the jersey reimagines the original graphic on a black backdrop with white hues, taking over the front and sleeves, leaving the back clean to enhance number visibility. The Manchester United badge sits over the heart in black and white, escorted by the adidas performance logo on the right and the fully colored Chevrolet logo below. The iconic three stripes are places on the sides, also in white.

 

Manchester United Reveal 2017/18 away jersey

 

Manchester United Reveal 2017/18 away jersey

 

The jersey will be available in Authentic (player), Replica (fan), Long-sleeve, Youth and Women’s versions. The uniform is completed by plain black shorts and socks.

 

Manchester United Reveal 2017/18 away jersey

 

The Manchester United 2017/18 away jersey is available at World Soccer Shop.

Tags:

“World