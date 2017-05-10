Manchester United Reveal 2017/18 away jersey

Manchester United and adidas have revealed the new alternative look for the Red Devils to wear during the 2017/18 season. The jersey is inspired by the pattern of the iconic 1990/92 away jersey, connecting past to the future and celebrating the club’s history.

The new away kit will debut during United’s preseason tour, which includes five games on American soil.

Design-wise, the jersey reimagines the original graphic on a black backdrop with white hues, taking over the front and sleeves, leaving the back clean to enhance number visibility. The Manchester United badge sits over the heart in black and white, escorted by the adidas performance logo on the right and the fully colored Chevrolet logo below. The iconic three stripes are places on the sides, also in white.

The jersey will be available in Authentic (player), Replica (fan), Long-sleeve, Youth and Women’s versions. The uniform is completed by plain black shorts and socks.

The Manchester United 2017/18 away jersey is available at World Soccer Shop.