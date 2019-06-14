Manchester United 2019/20 Home Jersey Unveiled

The Manchester United 2019/20 home jersey by adidas is a tribute for the 20th anniversary of the Red Devils 1998/99 treble winning team. The jersey details are inspired but the awe-inspiring run for silverware.

The red jersey used black detailing to make bold statements. The most noticeable and important element is the Manchester United crest. The commemorative crest is displayed in gold on a black shield on the left chest. This sits across from the adidas Performance logo also in black.

A black detail is used on the back half of the crew collar.

The numbers 90+1 and 90+3 are printed on the bottom of the left sleeve of the shirt. Man United fans know these numbers well as they are the a nod to the two late goals scored by Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to complete a comeback to beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League final.

The golden Chevrolet logo still sits squarely in the middle, as the car manufacturer will continue to sponsor the team into the new season as will sleeve sponsor Kohler whose logo still resides on the bottom of the left sleeve.

The new kit will be debuted by the first team July 17, 2019, when they take the field against Leeds United in Perth.