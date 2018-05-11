Manchester United 2018/19 Third Jersey Revealed

The adidas Manchester United 2018/19 Third Jersey was revealed today, presenting a design that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Red Devils’ first European Cup win. In May 1968, Manchester United beat Benfica 4-1 at Wembley after extra time and scured the first European Cup for any English club ever.

The new Manchester United third jersey features a sleek round-collar design, featuring navy blue and a dripping graphic. The golden Man Utd and adidas logo represent the success achieved by Sir Matt Busby’s men, also blending nicely with Chevrolet’s logo on the front.

The kit was created with Parley Ocean Plastic in partnership with Parley for the Oceans, aiming to create awareness of the issue of plastic in the oceans. The shirt will be accompanied by dark navy shorts and socks, and will debut on-pitch during the club’s 2018 Summer Tour in the United States.

“It’s great to be able to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the club’s first European Cup win. This jersey represents an important moment for our club – when we became the first English team to win the competition,” sayd Richard Arnold, Group Managing Director of Manchester United. “adidas continues to demonstrate how forward thinking they are. We are all acutely aware of the threat of plastic to the environment and we are delighted to be able to raise further awareness with this recycled kit, which I am sure the fans will love.”

“We all need to change the way we think and act towards our oceans. It is this core belief that we all share at adidas, which is the reason why our innovative partnership with Parley for the Oceans is so important to us,” added Oliver Nicklisch, Category Product Director at adidas. “By working with Manchester United to create new, stunning jerseys made with Parley Ocean Plastic, we hope that we can highlight the issue of plastic damaging our oceans, and ultimately encourage and inspire football fans to join us in creating a better environment for everyone.”

