Manchester United 2018/19 Home Jersey Revealed

Manchester United has revealed its 2018/19 home jersey from adidas. One of the most successful clubs in English football pays homage to its origins and foundation.

Founded 140 years ago as Newton Heath LYR (Lancashire & Yorkshire Railway) Cricket and Football Club, Manchester United’s 2018/19 home jersey is in the traditional red the club has been known for since their name change in 1902, with black trim on the retro-styled v-shaped collar and matching three-stripes on the shoulder.

A faint pinhoop pattern is displayed across the front, with a black train track graphic that is seen at the bottom.

The pattern is a gradient striped style and is offset to the hem, paying homage to the origins of the club.

At the chest, a white adidas logo is placed at the right breast, across from the club crest. The full kit features black shorts and red and blacks striped socks. Chevrolet returns as main shirt sponsor, with Kohler added on as a new sponsor on the left sleeve.

The primary goalkeeper jersey is green with black three-stripes on the shoulders. The design has tonal stripes across the front, with the adidas logo in white across from a monotone white Manchester United crest.

