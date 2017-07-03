Manchester United 2017/18 Home Jersey Unveiled

Perennial Premier League side Manchester United are ready for the 2017/18 season with a new home jersey from adidas. The Red Devils will debut the new look on the pitch against Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy on July 15th as part of their preseason tour.

A simple, yet stylish look is the latest for Manchester United. The classic club colors of red, white and black combine, with a red button-up collar. White adidas three-stripes occupy the shoulders.

The cuffs on the ends of the clean red sleeves are two-toned, as a white stripe is placed over a black one.

Manchester United’s solid red jersey has a white adidas performance jersey across from their crest on the chest. Chevrolet returns as shirt sponsor.

