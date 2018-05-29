Manchester United 1968 Special Edition Jersey Released

Adidas has released a 1968 Special Edition Manchester United Jersey. This jersey commemorates the 50th anniversary of the club’s first European Cup victory to the date.

On April 29th, 1968, Manchester United became the first English team to win a European Cup when they defeated Benfica of Portugal 4-1 after extra time at Wembley, wearing blue jerseys.

This special edition jersey is in a darker blue, with dark blue accents. A retro look with modern details, the crew neck collar has dark blue three-stripes running down the sleeves. The front has an accented blue adidas logo across a commemorative golden embroidered Manchester coat of arms styled like the one won in that final.

The back also has a solid dark body.

The left side has dark blue piping to the with the date 29-05-1968 in a brighter blue accent.

The Special Edition adidas 1968 Manchester United jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.