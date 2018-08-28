Manchester United 2018/19 Away Kit Revealed

by | August 28, 2018 | 0 comments

Manchester United 2018/19 Away Kit Revealed
FacebookTwitterRedditShare

The Manchester United 2018/19 away jersey was released on Tuesday morning and many fans were surprised by the pink color.  The color, however, was inspired by the Manchester Evening News ‘Football Pink’ newspaper, the publication most read by Man United fans.

Related: 18/19 Manchester United Home Jersey

 

 

The ends of the sleeves are cuffed with a darker pink stitching and the three adidas stripes again find their way on top of the jersey’s shoulders.

The adidas logo and club crest are both designed in matching matte black on opposing sides of the chest.

The neckline has a smooth and comfortable finish with a subtle v-neck design.

The jersey features Chevrolet as their main sponsor with the golden cross boldly displayed across the chest.

 

18/19 Manchester United away jersey by adidas

 

Black shorts and pink socks complete the look for the 2018/19 season. Unlike the abstract design of last year, the Manchester United away jersey matches a more tradition approach to jersey design. The Red Devils will be sure to look a little less devilish and a little more devinare this season.

 

Shop for the Manchester United 2018/19 away jersey at WorldSoccerShop.com

Tags:

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

“World